Marion County Public Health Department: Advancing Health Literacy Survey

Representing the Advancing Health Literacy survey being conducted by the Marion County Public Health Department, Dr. Natalie Martin’s passion lies in translating research findings into meaningful and impactful health programs, all with the aim of enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities.

The Advancing Health Literacy Program is funded by a federal grant and aims to assess health literacy within Marion County. The survey is designed to gather valuable data regarding residents’ experiences with health information, their access to it, their comprehension of it, and how effectively they can use it to improve their health and that of their families. This community health assessment provides insights for public health officials, researchers, and others committed to enhancing the health and well-being of Marion County residents.

Data collected through this project will help to identify gaps related to health information, leading to the creation of community-centered solutions. By understanding health literacy in the community, this program ensures that individuals and families are met at their current level of understanding and capability, fostering a healthier and more informed community overall.

All Marion County residents, 18 years of age and older, are encouraged to complete the survey. While the primary focus of the Advancing Health Literacy Survey is on Marion County residents, Dr. Martin emphasizes that individuals from outside the county are welcome to participate, although they are not the primary target audience.