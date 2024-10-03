MARIS performs live ahead of Hi-Fi show

MARIS, an up-and-coming artist, is set to perform tonight at the Hi-Fi in Indianapolis. Accompanied by Tiger on the drums, Maris shared insights about her musical journey and influences. Originally from Missoula, Montana, MARIS now resides in Los Angeles. When asked about her musical style, she said the “lazy way” to describe it is ‘80s pop, but her sound draws from a wide range of influences, including Freddie Mercury, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, and Amy Winehouse.

MARIS also discussed her creative process, noting how writing, composing, and performing each offer their own unique rewards. “When you’re writing, you can show up looking like a slob and just talk about how you feel,” she said, adding that performing is equally exciting. This is her first stop on a tour with Melt, where she will open for the band. She expressed enthusiasm for the tour, mentioning that fans are planning to show up in astronaut suits to match her space-themed set.

Above, MARIS performed her song, “The Fight,” live on the show, captivating listeners with her emotional vocals. The song, though seemingly about love, is humorously inspired by a cat she wanted to adopt but couldn’t due to financial reasons. Her performance highlighted her blend of raw emotion and creative storytelling, leaving the audience eager for her show tonight at the Hi Fi. She later performed “Chameleon” which you can listen to below.

To find out more about MARIS, visit her website at marisofficial.com.