Market District: Featured foods at Carmel Jazz Fest 2024

The Carmel Jazz Fest is a two-day festival that brings together international, national, and regional jazz, R&B, and blues acts.

Spread across five stages, this event promises a musical extravaganza for all attendees.

Chef Tom Hubbard, the Executive Chef at Market District in Carmel, joined Chaya Reich, the Executive Board Director for Carmel Jazz Fest, to share insights about the festival.

They emphasized that the event is not just about music but also about the experience of great food and beverages.

The festival includes a variety of beer, wine, and food vendors, ensuring that there is something for every palate.

Chef Tom Hubbard showcased two special dishes that highlight the creativity and flavor that festival-goers can expect.

In Segment 1, Chef Hubbard prepared yellow watermelon sticks with strawberry balsamic glaze and a raspberry-chipotle sprinkle.

This dish combines sweet and spicy flavors, offering a refreshing and unique taste experience.

Segment 2 featured an andouille brat topped with pickled holy trinity, hatch pepper cheddar, and fried green tomato gremolata.

This dish showcases a blend of rich, savory flavors with a touch of Southern flair.

Carmel Jazz Fest is an event that delights all the senses. Attendees can enjoy great music, delicious food, and a vibrant atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.carmeljazzfest.org.

Come and check out the sights and sounds of Carmel Jazz Fest!