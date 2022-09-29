Life.Style.Live!

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, Once Upon a Party create Amber Hankins’ gender reveal surprises

What’s a gender reveal without a few fun items filled with pink and blue to help share the much-anticipated results?

The “Life.Style.Live!” team got to participate in host Amber Hankins’ special day with help from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Once Upon a Party.

Shauna Williams of Once Upon a Party created a large double layered balloon with the color representing the gender of the baby inside a clear balloon that doesn’t pop.

Meanwhile, Marsha Quarles and Michelle Avant, owners of Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, brought in all kinds of boy/girl themed decorations along with all kinds of beautiful cookies, cakes, cake pops and more!

For more about Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, click here and visit:

Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @MarshasDesserts

For more about Once Upon a Party, click here and visit:

Facebook and Instagram!

onceuponapartyindy@yahoo.com