Life.Style.Live!

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, Once Upon a Party create Amber Hankins’ gender reveal surprises

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

What’s a gender reveal without a few fun items filled with pink and blue to help share the much-anticipated results?

The “Life.Style.Live!” team got to participate in host Amber Hankins’ special day with help from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Once Upon a Party.

Shauna Williams of Once Upon a Party created a large double layered balloon with the color representing the gender of the baby inside a clear balloon that doesn’t pop.

Meanwhile, Marsha Quarles and Michelle Avant, owners of Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, brought in all kinds of boy/girl themed decorations along with all kinds of beautiful cookies, cakes, cake pops and more!

For more about Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, click here and visit:

Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @MarshasDesserts 

For more about Once Upon a Party, click here and visit:

Facebook and Instagram

onceuponapartyindy@yahoo.com  

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Google is shutting down its gaming service Stadia

Business /

Hodgetwins bring comedy show to Indianapolis this weekend

News /

Ian expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina

Weather Stories /

Libertarian Secretary of State nominee says voters need more choices, transparent process

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.