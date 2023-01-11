Life.Style.Live!

Martin University encourages affordable education through Reset and Re-emerge initiative

Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, President and CEO of Martin University in Indianapolis, joined us today to discuss a new initiative at the institution. The Reset and Re-emerge initiative aims to make education more accessible, affordable, and applicable for current and future students.

The heart of the campaign is to make a quality Martin University education affordable by reducing tuition by up to 45 percent. Students are encouraged to enroll in courses and remain on track for graduation without accruing crippling student loan debt.

Here is more information about Martin University:

Martin University is Indiana’s only predominantly black institution (PBI) that has been serving adult learners for nearly half a century. Founded in 1977 by Reverend Father Boniface Hardin and Sister Jane Schilling, its vision was to serve low-income, minority, and adult learners. Martin University was created, amid the inner-city barriers to academic success, to offer ordinary and disenfranchised people opportunities to change their destinies through education. The University is recognized as an institution that offers access and opportunities to persons who have been discounted, discouraged, and disregarded in the educational attainment process. Martin University is a distinctive institution that is future-oriented, interconnected, and learning-centered. The University is a non-denominational, private, liberal arts institution with over 1,500 alumni.

As Indiana’s only Predominantly Black Institution of Higher Education, Martin University educates and develops diverse workforce-ready students in an inclusive, supportive and collegiate environment.

