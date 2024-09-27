MashCraft celebrates Oktoberfest with fun and food

MashCraft Brewery is getting ready for its annual Oktoberfest celebration, with events happening across its locations.

Head Brewer Andrew Castner shared the details about the festivities and their new fall menu.

At the Fishers location, Oktoberfest will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12. The beer tapping starts at 5:30 pm, followed by live polka music from Polka Bob at 7:00 pm.

Special offerings include their smooth Oktoberfest German lager, pumpkin cheesecake, pretzel bite nachos, and a Bacon Apple Fest Burger.

MashCraft Fishers is also introducing new fall menu items.

In addition to Oktoberfest, MashCraft Fishers will host more events this season. On Saturday, September 28, Bruce Barker will perform live from 5 to 11 p.m.

The Fishers location will also hold Purdue football watch parties on various dates throughout October and November.

MashCraft, founded in 2014, now has locations in Greenwood, Fishers, and downtown Indianapolis.

With trivia nights and private events, MashCraft always has something brewing.