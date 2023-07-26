Mass Ave Mile Summer Festival coming soon

Get ready for an exciting weekend of festivities on Mass Ave as the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District and Mass Ave Merchants Association (MAMA) collaborate to celebrate the vibrant and inclusive cultural arts community. The action-packed Summerfest Weekend promises something for everyone! On Saturday, July 29th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Mass Ave Merchants are teaming up with the Bottleworks Market for an incredible Sidewalk Sale. This mile-long urban main street is home to unique, small businesses that always surprise and delight visitors with new products and experiences. The participating merchants will be offering fantastic deals on end-of-season specialty goods and delectable treats to savor as you stroll along the avenue. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop and support local businesses from one end of Mass Ave to the other!

But the festivities don’t stop there! On Sunday, July 30th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., head over to the 600 block of Mass Ave for the 600 Block Summerfest, sponsored by the Cultural Arts District. The green space across from Ralston’s will come alive with a pop-up stage featuring captivating shows every other hour, while the District Theater provides the delightful tunes of an outdoor piano player. As you browse through the street filled with local artist and maker booths, the Cultural Arts District aims to support and showcase the immense talent of the Mass Ave community. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant arts scene, celebrate diversity, and experience the electric vibe of Mass Ave Mile!