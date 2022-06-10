Life.Style.Live!

Master Gardener Carrie Petty shares summer herb gardening tips

Herbs are wonderful way to begin gardening!

Master Gardener Carrie Petty says this is especially true if you live in a condo or an apartment, and they do so well on a sunny porch or deck. Here’s more from her:

One of the great things about growing beautiful life, is adding herbs to your cooking.

When I go out into the garden and snip a bit of fresh parsley or a little bit of basil, something just lights up inside. The aroma, the fact that I grew it myself and just the connectivity to our food that comes from the garden. It’s a critical component to staying grounded and increasing the beauty in your life!

Carrie is the new host of the “Growing A Beautiful Life” podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.

You can listen to the podcast introduction here and connect with Carrie on Facebook here.