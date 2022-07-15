Life.Style.Live!

Master gardener shares summer gardening to-do list

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

As blooms are starting to pop it’s also time to think ahead and save some of those wonderful seeds.

Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” Carrie Petty, Master Gardener, discussed Mexican sunflowers, a wonderful cut flower for arrangements, that also acts as an annual in Indiana. That’s why it’s so imperative to save its seeds for next year‘s growing season.

You can also save a few flowers for drying. Lavender, Yarrow and sunflowers make excellent dried flowers for fall wreaths

For more from Petty, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Emil Ekiyor’s dream of entrepreneurship led to InnoPower Indy

BEO Show /

Docs: 5 charged in series of armed robberies, stolen cars, beatings and a home invasion

Crime Watch 8 /

Attorney for abortion doctor sends Cease and Desist to Rokita

Local /

Charges dropped against quadruple murder suspect after 2 witnesses die, evidence ruled out

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.