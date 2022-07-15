Life.Style.Live!

Master gardener shares summer gardening to-do list

As blooms are starting to pop it’s also time to think ahead and save some of those wonderful seeds.

Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” Carrie Petty, Master Gardener, discussed Mexican sunflowers, a wonderful cut flower for arrangements, that also acts as an annual in Indiana. That’s why it’s so imperative to save its seeds for next year‘s growing season.

You can also save a few flowers for drying. Lavender, Yarrow and sunflowers make excellent dried flowers for fall wreaths

