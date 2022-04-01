Life.Style.Live!

Master gardener teaches how to prepare garden for pollinators and big blooms

When is spring going to warm up? Not only are we wondering, but so too are our pollinators! The Midwest is bursting with bugs waiting to get busy!

Bees, Butterflies, Bumble Bees and even Hummingbirds are all big part of making the lifecycle go round. Planning your garden for big blooms is important to the tiny workers.









Carrie Petty, master gardener, says the time is now to plant blooms full of nectar and those that are indigenous to your region.

For more information visit, facebook.com/CarriepettyMasterGardener.