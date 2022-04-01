Life.Style.Live!

Master gardener teaches how to prepare garden for pollinators and big blooms 

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

When is spring going to warm up? Not only are we wondering, but so too are our pollinators! The Midwest is bursting with bugs waiting to get busy!

Bees, Butterflies, Bumble Bees and even Hummingbirds are all big part of making the lifecycle go round. Planning your garden for big blooms is important to the tiny workers.

Carrie Petty, master gardener, says the time is now to plant blooms full of nectar and those that are indigenous to your region.

Watch the video above to learn more from her.

For more information visit, facebook.com/CarriepettyMasterGardener.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Torchy’s Tacos opens second Indiana location in Fishers

Life.Style.Live! /

Indy Eleven 2022 soccer season opens tomorrow

Life.Style.Live! /

Indiana man sentenced to 60 years for 2017 murder after retrial

Crime Watch 8 /

National Donate Life Month: How to care for families of organ donors, give them support on their grief journey

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.