Matt Breman Memorial Run 4Kids to support child abuse prevention

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Prevent Child Abuse Indiana (a Division of The Villages of Indiana) has several upcoming awareness and fundraising events that you should know about.

Shannon Schumacher, CEO of the Villages of Indiana, joined us Wednesday to share what you can expect from them.

Since 1983, April has been designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This annual observance is focused on community-wide education and awareness to prevent child abuse.

“Awareness efforts in Indiana community’s result in support, collaboration, and a commitment to strengthening families and providing resources for a better, safer tomorrow for all children. Primary prevention is most effective at the community level, and as Hoosiers, we each play a vital role in keeping children safe, not only during Child Abuse Prevention Month, but year-round,” Schumacher said.

Awareness and April fundraising events:

• Pinwheel garden fundraising and awareness displays

The public is invited to purchase and plant a pinwheel garden to show support of child abuse prevention efforts in the state available by visiting Prevent Child Abuse Indiana’s website. Make a purchase in March and shipping is $5 per kit, or free pick up is available at the Meridian Street office in Indianapolis. Take a pinwheel garden photo and post on social media #PinwheelGardenIN2022.

• Matt Breman Memorial Run 4Kids

Sponsored by MHS, funds raised from this event support Prevent Child Abuse Indiana programs including Safe Tots, Stewards of Children and Bullying Prevention. Matt Breman was a former board chair of Prevent Child Abuse Indiana and a strong advocate of Indiana’s most vulnerable children. He unexpectedly died in 2003. The annual event honors his commitment to Indiana’s children.

Saturday, April 30

Indianapolis Canal, 429 W. Ohio St.

8 a.m. check-in/9 a.m. race begins

In-Person or Virtual Registration options

For more information, visit villageskids.org.