Matt Troyer discusses the Indy Drivers: Champions of Pickleball

Matt Troyer, a local player on the Indy Drivers, Indianapolis’s professional pickleball team in the National Pickleball League (NPL), joined us to share insights about the team’s journey and success. The Indy Drivers is Indianapolis’s premier professional pickleball team for individuals aged 49 and above, competing in the NPL.

In their first official season, the Indy Drivers clinched the title of 2023 NPL Champions, marking a significant achievement as they won their first world championship. This victory reflects the team’s commitment to bringing together top athletes worldwide to stay active, form friendships, and dominate the competition.

The Indy Drivers are not just champions on the court; they have become great ambassadors of Indianapolis. Their dedication to active aging, community, and spirited competition showcases the perfect blend of skill, camaraderie, and passion for the game. The team’s success and enthusiasm highlight the benefits of staying active and forming meaningful connections through sports.

The Indy Drivers are part of the National Pickleball League (NPL), which includes 12 teams across the United States. The NPL focuses on defining excellence in pickleball for individuals aged 49 and above. This league provides a platform for seasoned players to compete at a high level while promoting healthy and active lifestyles.

The Indy Drivers continue to inspire both players and fans with their dedication to the sport and their community. Their story is a testament to the power of sports in bringing people together and promoting a vibrant, active lifestyle.