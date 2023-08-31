Mayor Joe Hogsett issues proclamation declaring ‘Randy Ollis Day’

After decades of waking up early to bring Hoosiers their morning weather forecast, Randy Ollis is retiring from WISH-TV, leaving a void in the hearts of viewers across Indianapolis. His departure is marked by a heartwarming farewell, a celebration of his career, and a glimpse into the future.

To kick off his retirement day, Anessa Chumbley, a nutrition expert, and Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department joined us in the kitchen this morning to cook up a few of Randy’s favorite meals. They’re prepping Randy for a retirement breakfast, teaching him how to easily make his favorite dishes while adding a trendy twist.

The menu includes Frozen Cocoa Puff Bombs, a Breakfast Steak & Egg Tortilla Hack, and a 1-minute Scrambled Egg in a Mug – all simple yet delicious ways to start the day.

Longtime colleagues Dave Barras and Patty Spitler joined the festivities to reflect on the many years they’ve spent working together. Their shared memories bring laughter and a few tears, encapsulating the camaraderie that made Randy such a beloved figure in Indianapolis.

To ensure Randy stays active and healthy in retirement, Firefighter Tim put him through a retirement workout, showcasing the importance of staying fit and active even after leaving the daily grind of the newsroom.

The newsroom is filled with well-wishes and fond memories from Randy’s co-workers, which shows the impact he’s had on the station and community.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a proclamation declaring “Randy Ollis Day,” a fitting tribute to a man who has become synonymous with weather reporting in the city.

Lastly, Pavel and Leah Crane, joined us to sing Randy’s favorite song, “How Great Thou Art.”

As Randy Ollis retires from WISH-TV, he leaves behind a legacy of warmth, reliability, and community connection. His retirement day, filled with laughter, reminiscing, and heartfelt moments, is a fitting tribute to a beloved figure who will be dearly missed but fondly remembered. Thank you, Randy, we love you!