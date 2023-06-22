McDonald’s introduces Grimace Birthday Meal

McDonald’s is excited to mark Grimace’s birthday by introducing the Grimace Birthday Meal. This special meal offers a unique experience with its limited-edition purple shake, capturing the essence of Grimace’s iconic color and delightful sweetness.

In addition to the eye-catching shake, the Grimace Birthday Meal includes a choice between the classic Big Mac® or the popular 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®. Accompanying the main dish is a serving of McDonald’s renowned World Famous Fries®. It’s a fantastic opportunity for fans to join in the celebration and indulge in the delightful flavors of this special birthday meal.

(WISH Photo)

To stay updated on the Grimace Birthday Meal and other exciting McDonald’s offerings, you can follow McDonald’s Greater Indiana on Facebook at @mcdonaldsgreaterindiana and on Instagram at mcdonaldsgreaterindiana. These social media platforms will provide you with the latest news, promotions, and mouthwatering visuals to keep you informed and engaged with all the happenings at McDonald’s in the Greater Indiana region.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of Grimace’s birthday celebration and discover what else McDonald’s has in store for its valued customers.