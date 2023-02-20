Life.Style.Live!

Meet Orion: Hensley Legal Group’s Fur-Ever Friend of the week

Orion is a sweet boy looking for a home where he can get lots of daily playtimes, walks to explore, and lots of love and attention. He is a bit of a sensitive soul, so he is looking for an adopter who will be understanding of that and take the time to build a bond using lots of praise and treats. Since Orion is sensitive, he may not be the best fit for a home with rambunctious young children, but would likely do all right with older, more easygoing kids. He does enjoy playing with doggy friends, so Orion might make a good playmate if you have another social dog in the home!

For more information, contact Indy Humane! Learn more about the Hensley Fur-Ever Friends here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.