Life.Style.Live!

Meet Taz, the Tipton County Police Department K9

K9 Sergeant Brad Robbins and his partner Taz joined us on today’s Life.Style.Live!

Robbins works at the Tipton Police Department, and told us about how Taz is trained to sniff out narcotics. His skills were put to the test on the show!

To learn more about the role that dogs play in the police force, watch the video above.