Meet the Artists XXXIV Gala Reception to celebrate local Black talent this weekend

Art, music, fashion and more are coming together for one beautiful night of celebrating Black talent!

Indy’s popular Meet the Artists exhibit and gala is back and better than ever after being previously postponed due to COVID-19.

Thierry Baptiste, MTA coordinator, joined us Monday to share more about what you can expect at this special event.

Celebrate Indianapolis’ talented Black artists, fashion designers, authors, comedians, and musicians at the Meet The Artists XXXIV Gala Reception on April 2 at 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Central Library.

Individuals of all ages are invited to an evening of cultural entertainment including a gospel performance by The Williams Singers, a comedy show by comedienne Tanya Lewis, and the always-popular African-American fashion show.

Attendees will also view the unveiling of the Central Library Engraving Project, an initiative that added the names of literary leaders of color to the list of notable authors etched into the interior walls of Central Library.

A fashion show featuring eight local designers with international credits will close out the Gala.

Admission is free.

You can also watch on line at, indypl.org.

For more information visit, indypl.org/blog/for-adults/meet-the-artists.