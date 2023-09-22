Meet vocalist Erin Benedict

Erin Benedict, a highly accomplished vocalist, is a graduate of The Manhattan School of Music, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Jazz Voice Performance and Commercial Music under the mentorship of Jackie Presti.

Her musical journey led her to Italy as a featured performer at the Veneto Jazz Festival with the Manhattan School of Music Big Band.

During her time in New York, Erin lent her voice to various projects, including recording backgrounds for Walt Disney Pictures, notably contributing to the film “Mission To Mars.”

She was also one of the eight vocalists selected to record “Passport to the Universe,” narrated by Tom Hanks, a featured show at the Hayden Planetarium in New York’s American Natural History Museum.

Erin’s talent extended to touring the United States with “Pieces of 8,” a cappella jazz ensemble based in New York City.

Today, Erin resides in Indianapolis with her husband and three children, where she continues to share her remarkable vocal abilities as a key member of the Second @ Six jazz service at Second Presbyterian Church and as a sought-after studio session singer at Aire Born Studios and The Lodge Studios.