Life.Style.Live!

Melissa Manchester sit’s down with ‘Life.Style.Live!’ ahead of her sold-out Feinstein’s cabaret performance

He has become known as the ambassador of the American songbook, and now four restaurant-night clubs across the United States feature the name of Michael Feinstein.

The newest of these is in the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana.

Feinstein’s at the hotel Carmichael is booking top acts.

The award-winning Melissa Manchester singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester brought in the New Year at the venue.

Ahead of her performances Life.Style.Live!’s George Mallet visited with the star a few hours before her performance.

Watch the video above to see what she had to say.

About Melissa Manchester:

Manchester’s tremendously successful solo career brought her critical and commercial acclaim. The “Midnight Blue” singer received her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Female Vocal Performance in 1979 for the Peter Allen/Carole Bayer Sager-penned “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” winning the Grammy in that category four years later for “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.” Manchester has also had her songs recorded by Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack, Dusty Springfield, Alison Krauss, Kenny Loggins and many others. Two songs she performed, “Through The Eyes Of Love” and “The Promise,” were nominated for Oscars in the same year. She has written tunes for several other films including The Great Mouse Detective, Lady and the Tramp II, Dirty Girl, and Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls.