Melon Kitchens helps central Indiana chefs to start businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new place lets emerging chefs and restaurateurs show off their skills, and get their businesses off the ground.

Melon Kitchens, a program founded by Be Nimble Foundation, was designed to assist up-and-comers in the food industry with space to cook and help on running a ghost kitchen with virtual and delivery-only service.

It’s located on the second floor of The Amp at 16 Tech in the Innovation District on the near west side of Indianapolis.

During Thursday’s “All Indiana,” Be Nimble Foundation co-founder Jeff Williams talked about the inspiration that led to Melon Kitchens.

Six chefs were selected to start the program. They will offer vegan, American, Japanese and fusion food selections. Customers can get the chefs’ offerings online or through kiosk ordering.

The next group of chefs will be chosen in autumn.