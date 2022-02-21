Life.Style.Live!

Melting Pot kicks off ‘Ladies’ Night Out’ events tonight, gives deals for ‘Best Fondue Friends Forever’

Melting Pot wants you to celebrate your next Ladies’ Night with them!

They’re kicking of the return of Ladies’ Night specials at the restaurant tonight.

Jordan Chang, director of operations at Melting Pot, joined us today to share what you can expect.

You’re invited to enjoy 3 courses including Cheese fondue, Salad, and Chocolate fondue for just $26.95/person. Upgrade to a 4-course meal with entrée for $36.95. $6 drink specials and select bottles of wine are half-price.

Then every Wednesday is for “Best Fondue Friends Forever.” Patrons can enjoy 3 courses of cheese, salad, and chocolate, with BFFF dippers for $26.95 per person. With entrée $36.95. Drink specials starting at $8.50!

For more information visit, meltingpot.com.