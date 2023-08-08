Meow! Celebrating International Cat Day

International Cat Day is on the horizon, a momentous occasion that serves to increase awareness and champion the well-being of feline friends. KJ, the engaging Kitty Correspondent and host of KJ TODAY, along with the talented musician Rich Hardesty, will be gracing the camera to celebrate the day in style. With a blend of show-and-tell segments and interactive discussions, the hosts are set to shed light on various aspects of feline care and advocacy.

In the spotlight, Rich Hardesty will serenade the audience with his musical talents, adding a melodious touch to the celebration. KJ will be accompanied by the charming Grayson, bringing a delightful feline companion to the segment. As the show unfolds, the potential for interactive cat-related props and toys to keep our feline friends active and engaged will be considered, potentially serving as a point of interest for future segments. As the event resonates with a wide audience, the hosts intend to share valuable insights for out-of-town viewers, shedding light on the significance of International Cat Day and its relevance to cats worldwide.