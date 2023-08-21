Mercedes Grande coming to Indianapolis

The Mercedes Benz Club of America (MBCA) is gearing up for a spectacular event, MERCEDES GRANDE, which marks a significant milestone for the club. This year, they’re hosting their national event in Indianapolis, making it a first for the city. The event, taking place from September 7th to 9th, promises something for everyone, whether you’re a Mercedes-Benz enthusiast or simply a lover of cars and lifestyle experiences.

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness an impressive lineup of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including a 1999 SL 500, a 2015 550 SL AMG White Arrow Roadster, and a 2017 c300 4Matic Cabriolet. Notably, you don’t have to be a member of the Mercedes-Benz Club to join in on the festivities. MERCEDES GRANDE will feature fashion shows, car exhibitions, a concert, racing simulator competitions, and a chance to meet the legendary Al Unser Jr., the only person to have won an Indy 500 in a Mercedes Powered Indy Car. The event is sure to be a treat for car enthusiasts and anyone looking for a fantastic time.

For those who wish to showcase their Mercedes automobiles, the Mercedes Monumental Car Show at Artomobilia on September 9th and the Ladies With Mercedes Car Show at Monument Circle on Thursday, September 7th, provide the perfect opportunity. Additionally, a highlight of MERCEDES GRANDE is the HULLABALOO event scheduled for Friday, September 8th, at The Crane Bay Events Center. It’s a unique combination of a car show, costume contest, dance contest, and concert.

Attendees can expect to see 60’s and 70’s era cars of all types, with everyone dressed in a fashion reminiscent of those decades. Local band Big Rocco & the Hammers will provide the soundtrack, playing the best hits from the ’60s and 70’s, and there will be food, drinks, contests, and prizes. The Mercedes-Benz Club of America, with its rich history dating back to 1956, aims to make MERCEDES GRANDE an annual event in Indianapolis, and it’s a must-attend for anyone with a passion for Mercedes-Benz and automotive culture. Plus, if you’re quick, you can snag a pair of tickets to HULLABALOO using the discount code “WISH TV,” but act fast, as they’re only giving away ten pairs.