Metro Diner celebrates NATIONAL FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE DAY

by: Amber Hankins
Did you hear? It’s National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day!

In our kitchen, Eric Curry, Metro Diner Managing Partner, serves up the a fluffy Belgian Waffle topped with a delicious Strawberry Butter and powdered sugar! It’s then served with the diner’s signature sweet and spicy sauce. Metro Diner starts preparing the chicken 48 hours before serving; it’s brined for 24 hours and then marinated for an additional 24 hours.

The dish earns raves from guests and has been featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

To learn more, visit https://metrodiner.com/.

