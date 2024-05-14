Metro Diner: Rise and shine, it’s breakfast time

Start your day off right with the ultimate breakfast burger loaded with all the morning essentials.

Picture this: gooey melted cheddar cheese, crispy hash browns, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, savory bacon, and a perfectly cooked egg of your choice, all hugged together between two hearty buns.

This burger is so good you’ll need both hands to sink your teeth into its deliciousness.

This masterpiece can be enjoyed not just for breakfast, but also for lunch or dinner, any time of the day.

So, where can you find this burger? Look no further than the Metro Diner!

The history of Metro Diner dates back to 1938, when the foundation for its legacy was laid with the opening of its first location in Jacksonville, Florida.

Since officially branded in 1992, Metro Diner has been synonymous with comforting classics.

With Master Chef Mark Davoli and his family at the forefront, Metro Diner has expanded to over 60 locations across 12 states, garnering accolades for its savory, home-style comfort food.

From Fried Chicken & Waffles to Iron City Meatloaf, Metro Diner continues to satisfy diners with its bold and inventive menu offerings, earning recognition as the best in breakfast, diner fare, and burgers.

Come experience the award-winning flavors for yourself at Metro Diner.