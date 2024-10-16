Pavel Polanco-Safadit takes fans on a tour of vibrant Mexico City

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, a musician and world traveler, recently shared an inside look at his life in Mexico City. “You can see right here on that little plaza that’s called El Zócalo, that’s downtown Mexico City,” Polanco-Safadit said, offering a glimpse of the city’s vibrant heart. He was in Mexico City preparing for a concert and took a moment to describe the local culture and food.

Polanco-Safadit emphasized the difference between Mexican cuisine in Mexico City and what people might expect in the United States. “If you think Mexican food in Indianapolis is Mexican food, you’re wrong,” he said. “It’s completely different. Of course, they have tacos, but the seasoning is different in everything. It’s better here.”

Polanco-Safadit also shared an interesting historical fact about the city. According to local legend, the Aztecs chose the location of their capital, now Mexico City, after witnessing an eagle and a snake on a cactus in the middle of a lake. “The Aztecs took decades to dry the lake completely to build Mexico City, which is now home to 26 million people,” he explained.

During his tour of the city, Polanco-Safadit took viewers to a rooftop restaurant with a stunning view of Mexico City. He shared a glimpse of the food, which he described as incredible. “Look at the food here. That looks so good,” he said, adding that he couldn’t wait to enjoy the meal before his performance.

Polanco-Safadit wrapped up by inviting fans to catch his concert, promising a setlist filled with his original songs. “Thank you guys. Good to see you,” he said, expressing his excitement for the night ahead.