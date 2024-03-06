Search
Michael Davis & Friends: Nifty Fifty Birthday Cabaret

by: Divine Triplett
Joining us today are Michael Davis, Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Assistant Artistic Director, and Eric Stark, Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Artistic Director, to mix up some cocktails and discuss upcoming events!

As one of the nation’s best musical entities, the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir represents both tradition and innovation.

With a rich history dating back to its founding in 1937, the Choir continues to impress audiences with its vibrant performances and commitment to musical excellence.

With 150 dedicated volunteer singers, the Choir upholds its legacy by presenting the grandeur of the choral-orchestral repertoire to audiences exceeding 20,000 individuals each season.

Collaborating closely with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra since it started, this partnership exemplifies the power of synergy between independent arts organizations.

For those seeking more information, be sure to visit the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir website.

Upcoming Events:

  • Additional night just added! Limited Seating! 
    Michael Davis & Friends: Nifty Fifty Birthday Cabaret 
    JUST ADDED! Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. | (SOLD OUT) Sat., March 9 at 7:30 p.m. 
    Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael (1 Carmichael Square, Carmel)
  • Voices of the Spirit 
    Featuring Requiem, Op. 9, Maurice Duruflé and the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir with Artistic Director Eric Stark and organist David Duncan 
    Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. 
    St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (6050 N. Meridian St.)
  • Brazil Tour 
    May 13-25, 2024

