Michael Kaltenmark joins us at the track for a live look at IMS on Carb Day

The weekend featuring the biggest event in motorsports is just hours away. Micheal Kaltenmark, Senior Director of Marketing, fills us in on some of the festivities happening this weekend.

Today is Miller Lite Carb Day. Indy Car practice began at 11 a.m. and will run for two hours. Following that, at 2 p.m. will be the Indy 500 pit stop challenge, and at 4 p.m. will be a concert at turn three featuring Bryan Adams.

Tomorrow will kick off Firestone Legends Day, starting with the NTT Indycar Series driver autograph session. Gates open at 8 a.m. and all 33 drivers will be in the Lago Plaza signing autographs.

After that will be the public drivers meeting at the trackside. Then the drivers will be taken downtown for the 500 Festival parade.

Sunday will be the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. Tickets are still available, but reserved seats are dwindling. Make sure to plan ahead and arrive early if you are attending the race.

People are also encouraged to bring their own drinks and food because concession lines can get long with more than 325,000 people packed into the IMS.