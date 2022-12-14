Life.Style.Live!

Michelle Dudash prepares homemade air fryer meatballs, holiday gift ideas for foodies

These air fryer meatballs are a total game changer, as they’re both easy to make and delicious!

Michelle Dudash registered dietitian, chef and author of “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health,” joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the recipes for her Air Fryer Italian Meatballs and Air Fryer Soy-Ginger Chicken Cocktail Meatballs us using her Spicekick seasoning mixes.

She also shared a list of her go-to gift ideas for the healthy foodies in your life.

