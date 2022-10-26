Life.Style.Live!

Michelle Dudash prepares Pistachio Butter Board, Spicekick Chili

Michelle Dudash, registered dietitian, chef and author of “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health,” joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to demonstrate how to make a Pistachio Butter Board, POM Cider and chili using her Spicekick seasoning.

Spicekick seasoning is now available in Needler’s Fresh Market at both the downtown Indy and Carmel locations.

