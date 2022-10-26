Life.Style.Live!

Michelle Dudash prepares Pistachio Butter Board, Spicekick Chili

by: Tierra Carpenter
Michelle Dudash, registered dietitian, chef and author of “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health,” joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to demonstrate how to make a Pistachio Butter Board, POM Cider and chili using her Spicekick seasoning.

Spicekick seasoning is now available in Needler’s Fresh Market at both the downtown Indy and Carmel locations.

For more from Michelle, click here, and for more about Spicekick, click here.

