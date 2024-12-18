Newfields rings in the New Year with glamour and elegance: ‘Midnight Gala’ to celebrate 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the clock ticks down to 2025, Newfields is preparing to host an unforgettable evening in celebration of the New Year. The “Midnight Gala” on Dec. 31 is set to be the event of the season, blending art, glamour and high spirits for a luxurious night of revelry.

The second annual “Midnight Gala” is themed “Melt into the Moment,” offering a unique twist on the usual New Year’s Eve celebration. Inspired by the eccentric world of Salvador Dalí, the event encourages guests to don their most elegant evening wear while incorporating a touch of the surreal. Think glitz, glamour and whimsical elements to reflect Dalís imagination and artistic vision.

This black-tie gala, which is open to guests ages 21 and over, will take place across the entire Newfield’s campus, offering an immersive and exclusive experience for all attendees. Guests will be treated to access to all four floors of the Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA) Galleries, allowing them to enjoy world-class artwork after hours.

As part of the festivities, attendees can enjoy live musical performances, including a special appearance from Chicago’s best party band, The Rhythm Rockets, featuring their new front woman, Miss Lou. The energetic atmosphere will spill onto the dance floor, where revelers will twist and whirl to upbeat tunes throughout the night.

To satisfy every culinary craving, the event will feature chef-specialty light bites, paired with a well-stocked open bar serving an array of cocktails and mocktails. For those seeking a non-alcoholic option, specialty mocktails will also be available, ensuring that all guests have something festive to sip.

A key highlight of the evening is Winterlights, a magical outdoor light display at Newfields, which will be open to guests. The sparkling, immersive experience will add an extra layer of wonder to the night, with its stunning installations providing the perfect backdrop for photos.

While the evening promises to be a dazzling affair, it’s also a chance to support Newfields’ mission to enrich lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the institution’s programs, which provide cultural enrichment to the local community and beyond.

The evening will culminate with the traditional midnight countdown, where guests will clink champagne glasses and toast to new beginnings. As the clock strikes twelve, attendees will share a celebratory kiss, marking the start of a new year full of possibility.

Ticket options are available for groups of all sizes, ensuring that everyone can enjoy this one-of-a-kind event.