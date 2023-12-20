Midnight: New Year at Newfields

Step into the New Year with style and sophistication at the inaugural Midnight Gala, hosted by Newfields.

This exclusive black-tie affair, reserved for those 21 and over, offers an enchanting way to welcome the arrival of the new year.

Amidst the backdrop of stunning exhibits, guests can dance the night away to the timeless melodies of Chicago’s premier old-school swing and rhythm & blues band, The Rhythm Rockets. Embracing an “Under the Stars” theme, this opulent event boasts an open bar, a mesmerizing fireworks display, access to the captivating Winterlights display, delectable food stations, creative specialty cocktails, and much more.

The proceeds from the Midnight Gala will play a crucial role in supporting Newfields’ mission to enhance lives through extraordinary encounters with art and nature.

These funds will aid in conserving the Indianapolis Museum of Art Collections, facilitating future special exhibitions, expanding community-focused programming and education initiatives, and ensuring the ongoing maintenance and development of new infrastructure projects within The Garden and The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park.