Midnight Star to headline concert celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Vogue Theater, Damon Karl to open show

You can party and enjoy great performances while honoring one of the world’s greatest civil rights leaders, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.

“Party for a King” is a concert and party happening at the Vogue Theater in Broad Ripple on Sunday, January 16. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m.

Geno Shelton, concert promoter and DJ, joined us today along with Damon Karl, singer-songwriter. They shared everything you need to know about this event, and Karl gave us two special performances of his songs, “Beautiful Girl’ and “In Your Kiss.” You can see him opening the show on Sunday.

Shelton said he’s excited to return to the Vogue after about 20 years.

“My career started with parties in 1987 at The Vogue. Martin Luther King Holiday weekend partial proceeds will benefit the MLK Center. I am also excited about working with artists who all have ties to the state of Indiana,” the former WTLC radio personality said.

Shelton has secured the national recording act Midnight Star to headline this event. The veteran group which was formed at Kentucky State University in the late Seventies was co-founded by Indianapolis native son Bill Simmons.

The Shortridge High alum Simmons says, “I’m excited to be coming home. Naptown has supported Midnight Star since the late 70s when we gigged at the Mark IV on E. 38th St. Indianapolis radio played our early recordings in heavy rotation before the rest of the nation knew who we were. Indy has always shown us love and we love Indianapolis. I’m truly excited to be coming home – there’s no place like home!”

The six-man group has scored several platinum and gold records and Top Ten hits on BILLBOARD with such songs as: “Operator”, “Freak-A-Zoid” and “Midas Touch” and choice album cuts like: “Slow Jam”, “Curious” and “No Parking On The Dance Floor.”

To get the party portion started, Shelton will have deejays spinning hot music followed by live entertainment from two of Indy’s top party bands: Toy Factory and Downstroke.

To purchase tickets to this event click here or visit The Vogue box office at 6259 N. College Avenue.