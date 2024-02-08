Mike Epps’ All-Star throwback after party

The Madam Walker Legacy Center stands as a monument to a crucial chapter in the nation’s history.

Situated within the historic Madam C.J. Walker Building, a National Historic Landmark since 1991 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, it serves as a beacon of pride, hope, and the celebration of diversity.

By preserving the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker, Indiana Avenue, and African-American cultural arts, the center ensures that their significance remains alive and cherished.

As a special offer for attendees, the center presents a discount code for the upcoming event and an exciting ticket giveaway.

Guests under 18 years old are required to complete a parent permission form. The giveaway includes three pairs of tickets, while the discount offers $10 off concert tickets with the code “MIKE.”

The event, Mike Epps’ All-Star Throwback After Party, promises an unforgettable evening of festivities following the Throwback Concert on Saturday, February 16th, sponsored generously by Patrón Tequila, D’USSÉ Cognac, WISH-TV, and the Indianapolis Recorder.