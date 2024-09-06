Mike Epps hosting free concert at Douglass Park

Indianapolis comedian and “hometown hero” Mike Epps has announced a free concert happening this weekend!

The concert is aimed at celebrating the arts and their positive impact on mental health, particularly in the Black community.

The concert will take place at Douglass Park, located at 1616 E. 25th St., on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m.

The event will feature performances by well-known artists, including Stokely, Donell Jones, and Full Force.

GANGGANG says the concert is described as a day of music, arts, and fun for the entire family.

Attendees can enjoy a day of celebration while supporting mental health awareness in the community. Take a look at the full interview above for more information!