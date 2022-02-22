Life.Style.Live!

Mike Milliagan and Steam Shovel perform ‘Kokomo Honey,’ ‘Doing it Right’

“We keep it simple, play from the heart, and reach out to those suffering and celebrating,” says Mike Miliagan of him and his band’s music.

Milliagan and Steam Shovel the band joined us today to perform their songs “Kokomo Honey” and “Doing it Right.”

Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel is an original, powerful, soulful group from Kokomo, Indiana, United States, formed in 1993, comprised of, Mike Milligan (guitar/vocals) and Shaun Milligan (bass), and Robert “Tiny” Cook (drums/vocals). They will celebrate thirty years of touring and recording in 2023!

They were recently honored with an award for a Lifetime of Keeping the Blues alive by the Fishers Blues Festival (Indy) and performed for 5000 of their biggest fans w Robert Cray Band (5th time!)

They also performed a sold-out show with BB KING on his final Indiana show, and recently with BUDDY GUY (for the 4th time), Los Lonely Boys (2nd x), and Los Lobos!

With 6 CD releases on Mojo Hut Records, 100’s of Thousands of touring miles, and several Thousands of performances under their belts. They’ll hit the studio in summer of 2022 for their 7th recording!

They’re also winners of the International Blues Challenge, Indianapolis, IN.

The band performs top venues and high-profile festivals continuously in Chicago (House of Blues) 10 yrs, Cleveland (House of Blues), Cincinnati (REDS Stadium) 10 yrs, BB Kings of Nashville, Austin and Dallas, TX, Louisville Stevie Rays, Nashville and Memphis, TN, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Michigan, and all over their home state of Indiana (including the Indy 500!).

They have worked with musical giants such as, BB King, Tower of Power (2x), Robert Cray (5x), Buddy Guy(4x), Double Trouble (Mike fronted DT in Nashville, TN. 20th Anniversary SRV Memorial Concert), Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Booker T. Jones, WC Clark, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Los Lonely Boys (2x), Dick Dale, Los Lobos, Walter Trout, Pine Top Perkins , Sam Lay, Lonnie Brooks, Long John Hunter, GE Smith (SNL), Fabulous Thunderbirds, Tommy Castro, Carl Weathersby and Joe Bonamassa(2x), Lil Ed.

Their “LIVE! (from the Slippery Noodle Inn)” and “Timing is Everything CDs” were picked up for national distribution by all Meijer and Best Buy stores and named “Top Selling Artist” by Audio Recon, MMSS’s digital distributor. Audio Recon is responsible for placing MMSS tunes on iTunes, Emusic, Rhapsody.

Notable Quotes:

“Mike plays with that indefinable, yet very real thing called soul, that thing about being real that one always knows when it’s there” — Review from Buddy Guy show. INdy. by George Fish

“I’ve heard bands with twice as many members that weren’t half as good as Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel!” — Bob Burchfield of AroundIndy.com

“Mike Milligan is the real deal! Blues playin’ family man!” — Greg Martin of Kentucky Headhunters

“Mike’s so good I should’ve been carrying his sh*# ! — Funny quote from Tommy Shannon (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble)

For more information visit:

mikemilligan.homestead.com

youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_udbBIpxyz8rHKW5SDNiTO0riyf_guIg

facebook.com/shovelheadz

mmss.bandcamp.com