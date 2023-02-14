Life.Style.Live!

Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel preview Rock and Roll Trifecta Event coming to Muncie

Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel bring their distinctive form of Rock and Roll to the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to preview the upcoming Rock and Roll Trifecta concert. Performing original hits “What Makes You Smile” and “Doin’ It Right” is Mike Milligan on guitar/vocal, Shaun Milligan-Bass and Robert ‘Tiny’ Cook on Drums.

Rock and Roll Trifecta is one night only featuring:

Mike Milligan and Steam Shoverl 6pm-7pm

Pushing Daisy’s 7:30pm – 8:30pm

The Why Store 9pm – 11:30pm

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Doors open 5pm – 11:30pm at the Cornerstone Center for the Arts, Muncie, IN. Ticket information visit their Facebook.