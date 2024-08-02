Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel return with new music and milestones

Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel, the first band to ever perform on “Life.Style.Live!,” returned to discuss their new music and celebrate 30 years of playing together. The band members expressed their excitement about the milestone, with Mike mentioning that they originally performed on the show in 2010 and are looking forward to their upcoming anniversary next year.

The band has a busy schedule in August, with several performances lined up. This Saturday, they will perform at the Harley-Davidson of Indianapolis in Fishers from 3-6 p.m. They will also be playing at the Indiana State Fair on August 8 from 6-8 p.m., and again on August 15. Another major show will be at the Southern Indiana Blues Festival at Bean Blossom in Nashville, Indiana on August 24.

Reflecting on their career, Mike shared that working with incredible talent like B.B. King and Buddy Guy has been an unbelievable experience. He noted that when they started, they never imagined they would have the opportunity to do what they love for so long and with such esteemed artists.

