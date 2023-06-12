Million Dollar Quartet returns to Carmel

Million Dollar Quartet, the Tony® Award-winning Broadway musical, is returning to The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel this month, thanks to Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI). Co-founded by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell, and Judy Fitzgerald, ATI has been dedicated to celebrating the power of theatre and enriching the quality of life in central Indiana since 2005.

For two nights only, on Friday and Saturday, June 16. and 17., Million Dollar Quartet will grace the stage of The Palladium. This captivating musical is inspired by the true story of the legendary recording session where Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley came together under the guidance of Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

The upcoming show features an incredibly talented cast that promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. As a special treat, ATI is giving away two tickets for the performance on Saturday, June 17., allowing lucky winners to witness this phenomenal production firsthand.