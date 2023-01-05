Life.Style.Live!

Mimosas and Meditation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kitsie Duncan, a specialist in wellness and meditation, joined Life.Style.Live! Thursday morning to talk about the journey of self healing through guided meditation.

Duncan left her job to start her own beauty and self-care brand. Since then, she’s created an empire that helps others heal traumas and emotions they may have been suppressing. She shared ways to let go of stresses and anxieties that may be present in your life.

