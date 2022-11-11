Life.Style.Live!

Mind Trust offers prospective students, families inside look into Indy’s top public schools

Back in the day, it was difficult to get a lot of information about a public school until your child was already attending class.

Your child was assigned to a school, and you were tasked with getting them to class on time for their studies and slices of square pizza.

Now, enter Mind Trust which offers information and tours of Indy’s top public schools.

Kateri Whitley, The Mind Trust director of communications and Dr. Keeanna Warren, associate executive director of Purdue Polytechnic High School, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how their Education Tours can give prospective students and their families an inside look at a school before they enroll. Here’s more from them:

What are Education Tours?

Opportunity for families to learn more about some of Indy’s top local public schools (k-12).

They take place during the school day so families can get more of a feel for the school, connect with the school leaders, teachers, ask questions, and more.

PLUS, Enroll Indy is onsite to help enroll families interested in actually getting their students connected.

Each tour lasts between 60 and 90 minutes.

Why are you hosting Education Tours?

We’re proud to partner with high-quality autonomous schools across Indianapolis to showcase the good things happening in our city’s classrooms.

Families get to explore high-quality options and learn more about the innovative, equity-driven programming happening across our city.

Want to help get families connected/

Who are Education Tours for?

Families, guardians, whoever wants to come to learn more about some of the city’s quality schools.

JOIN US FOR BREAKFAST AND LEARN MORE ABOUT SOME QUALITY SCHOOLS!

What outcomes would you like to see as a result of the Education Tours?

The Mind Trust has worked with the families and the community to expand the highest performing public charter and innovation schools in the city.

These tours help get families connected. Our mission is for every Indianapolis student to have access to an excellent education – no exceptions.

So this is a part of us sharing the good news of what is out there, then taking it a step further by helping families get connected (and enroll their students).

When is the next Education Tour?

Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Purdue Polytechnic High School Englewood

How can families participate? Do they have to sign up, what must they do?

Families can register by visiting our website at TheMindTrust.org/events. They can also just join us, but we encourage everyone to register so we can make sure we have plenty of breakfast!

What is The Mind Trust and how are Education Tours connected to your work?

We are an education not-for-profit.

We have launched 45 schools since 2006 that collectively serve more than 12,000 students across the district and have offered unique options to Indianapolis families.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE MIND TRUST.