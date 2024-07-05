Miss Indiana Teen: Bella Bauer

Meet Bella Bauer, the new Miss Indiana’s Teen 2024!

Meet Miss Indiana’s Teen 2024

Bella Bauer was recently crowned Miss Indiana’s Teen 2024 in Zionsville, Indiana. She won several awards, including the preliminary talent award, tied for the overall interview award, received the overall dance award, and the prestigious Joy of Life award for her work with the Purple Project.

Bella is the oldest of seven children and a resident of Granger. She recently graduated from Penn High School and will be attending Purdue University this fall, where she will study physical therapy and has made the Purdue Dance Team.

Bella previously visited our show to share her book, “ABCs of Epilepsy.” She created the Purple Project three years ago to raise awareness about epilepsy.

She joined us to share more about her journey to the crown and her continued work with the Purple Project.

You can learn more about Bella and her initiatives on her website and Instagram: