Mixologist Brett Butler makes ‘Spiked Cider Snow Cones’

Today, Brett Butler, Alcomy Life mixologist, joined us making his ‘Spiked Cider Snow Cones’!

If you want to make one for yourself, you can purchase his Old Fashioned Mix at the Carmel Winter Farmer’s Market every Saturday through March from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Spiked Apple Cider Snow Cone

Ingredients:

1 oz. Laird’s Applejack Brandy

1 oz. Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon

.5 oz. St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

.5 oz. Alcomy Old Fashioned Elixir

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

2 dashes Black Walnut Bitters

3 sprigs Fresh Rosemary

Directions:

Gently slap rosemary to “wake up” the aromatics and essential oils before placing them in your mixing tin or shaker.

Add ice and the rest of the ingredients.

Shake vigorously for 20-25 seconds until well chilled.

Strain into a large martini glass.

Add fresh snow and sip straws.

The snowman garnish is optional.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information visit:

thealcomyexperience.com

Alcomy Elixirs: marketwagon.com/vendors?id=1563

Facebook & Instagram: @alcomylife