Mixologist Brett Butler makes ‘The Bevertini,’ ‘Butterfly Kisses’ cocktails, partners with fundraising event

Mixologist Brett W. Butler, owner of ALCOMY LLC., is helping us get into the spring spirit with these beautiful cocktails!

You can get a taste of his wonderful work on Saturday, April 30 at the Bev Hartig Huntington’s Disease Foundation fundraiser. He is partnering with them to provide the VIP Experience for the evening and his service will be available as an auction item.

Here are the recipes from today’s cocktails:

“The Bevertini”

(named in honor of Bev Hartig and the Huntington Disease Foundation)

Ingredients:

2 oz. Vodka

0.5 oz. Dry Curacao

0.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower liqueur

1 oz. Cranberry-Mandarin-Vanilla elixir

0.5 oz. Fresh lemon juice

Bsp Cranberry jam soaked in Luxardo maraschino liqueur

Bsp Artisano’s Cranberry Pear Balsamic Vinegar

3 Sprigs Fresh rosemary

Directions:

Muddle the rosemary, cranberry jam and lemon juice.

Add the rest of the ingredients and ice.

Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds, and double-strain into a coupe glass.

Garnish with smoked rosemary and dehydrated mandarin.







“Butterfly Kisses”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Lavender infused Aviation gin

1 oz. Hard Truth Hills toasted coconut rum

5 oz. Marie Brizard Parfait Amour

1 oz. Butterfly Pea Flower tea

1 oz. Ruby Grapefruit juice

0.5 oz. Fresh lemon juice

2 dashes Orange bitters

2 dashes Grapefruit bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds until well chilled.

Stain over ice into a large Collins glass.

Garnish with an orchid and fresh lavender.

Alcomy LLC. is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information visit:

thealcomyexperience.com

Social Media: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs: marketwagon.com/vendors?id=156