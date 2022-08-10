Life.Style.Live!

Mixologist Brett Butler mixes up summer drinks: ‘Strawberry Fields Forever,’ ‘The Empress and the Peaflower’

These summer drinks were almost too pretty to drink!

Mixologist Brett Butler, Brett W. Butler, owner/operator of ALCOMY LLC, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a cocktail and mocktail perfect to refresh you on a hot day.

“Strawberry Fields Forever”

Ingredients:

4-5 Strawberries (Diced)

5-6 Basil leaves

2 oz. Guava nectar

1 oz. Aloe juice

.5 oz. Lemon juice

Splash Elderflower seltzer

Directions:

Add the strawberries, guava and aloe to a cocktail shaker or mixing glass. Muddle well. Add ice and lemon juice, and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Strain over ice into a Collins glass and top with elderflower seltzer, or a similar effervescent seltzer or soda H20. Garnish with fresh strawberries and basil.



“The Empress and the Peaflower”

Ingredients:

2 oz. Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz. Hard Truth Hills Toasted Coconut Rum

.5 oz. Parfait Amour liqueur (or Triple Sec)

1 oz. Ruby grapefruit juice

.5 oz. Lemon juice

2 dashes Scrappy’s lavender bitters

Float Butterfly Pea Flower tea

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, except the tea. Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Strain over ice into a large rocks or Collins glass. Gently float the butterfly pea flower tea over the top. Garnish with a few coconut flakes and an orchid or violet mum.

Alcomy LLC. is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

Alcomy Elixirs can be purchased at the Carmel and Fishers Summer Farmers Markets through September!

Facebook & Instagram: @alcomylife