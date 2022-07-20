Life.Style.Live!

Mixologist Brett Butler mixes up tropical summer cocktails

We got a taste of tropical summer cocktails today from Brett W. Butler, owner/operator of Alcomy LLC., and he even made one perfect for pairing with hot dogs in honor of National Hot Dog Day!

“Manhattan Sour”

Ingredients:

2 oz. Bourbon or Rye

1 oz. Apricot Liqueur

1 oz. Fresh lemon juice

1 oz. Simple syrup

1 oz. Red wine (Pinot Noir or Syrah)

1 Egg White

Directions:

Add all the ingredients EXCEPT the red wine to a cocktail shaker without ice.

Dry shake vigorously for 20 seconds until frothy.

Add ice and wet shake for about 10 seconds.

Strain over ice into a large rocks glass.

Float Pinot Noir or Syrah layered over a bar spoon.

Garnish with a mini hot dog with all the fixings!

“Summer Rain”

Ingredients:

2 oz. Bombay Sapphire East Gin

.75 oz. Fresh lemon juice

.50 oz. Apricot Liqueur

.50 oz. Honey Ginger syrup

5 dashes Rose water

2 dashes Celery bitters

2-3 English cucumber slices

Directions:

Muddle cucumber and honey ginger syrup in a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and the rest of the ingredients and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds.

Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a cucumber sword and candied ginger.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information, click here and visit: @alcomylife on Facebook and Instagram.