Mixologist Brett Butler prepares refreshing cocktails, mocktails for summer

It’s all about fathers and fresh fruit with today’s Alcomy Life cocktails!

Brett W. Butler, owner/operator of Alcomy LLC., joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share a couple of cocktail recipes dad and just about anyone is sure to love.

Strawberry Basil Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila

.75 oz. Dry Curaçao or Triple Sec

1.5 oz. Home made Sour

1 oz. Organic Agave Nectar

3-4 Fresh Strawberries

2-3 Slices Jalapeño

2-3 Fresh Basil leaves

1-2 Dashes Himalayan Pink Salt

Directions:

Muddle strawberries, basil and jalapeño with agave. Add ice and the rest of the ingredients. Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds and double strain over ice in a large rocks glass. Garnish with fresh strawberry and basil.

Bourbon Blackberry Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz. Bourbon

.75 oz. St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur

.5 oz. Lemon juice

4-5 Fresh Blackberries

3 Sprigs fresh Mint Seltzer

Directions:

Muddle blackberries and mint with lemon juice. Add the rest of the ingredients and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Double strain over ice in a large rocks glass. Add splash of seltzer and garnish with fresh blackberries and mint.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information, click here and visit:

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs can be purchased at the Carmel and Fishers Summer Farmers Markets through September!