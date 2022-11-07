Life.Style.Live!

Model of the Year Scholarship Gala to honor excellence in Indiana fashion community

I.MODEL.A. creates an opportunity for freelance models/artists to build their skills and become successful in their careers, and they provide training and resources for underrepresented people in the fashion community.

They’re also hosting an event to honor icons and legendary fashion artists in the Indiana community.

It’s their Model of the Year Scholarship Gala, and it’s happening on Sunday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the Onyx Event Center

Regina Warren, president and founder of Integrative Model Association, and Tiffanie King, co-founder of Integrative Model Association, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the event.

For more information, click here.