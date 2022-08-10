Life.Style.Live!

Mom Hint: Back-to-School must-haves

Can you believe it? Where has the summer gone? It’s finally time for the kids to head back to school. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with everything that your kids need, from young to old, to make sure everyone is ready for back to school!

Everything you need for university life

TJ Maxx/Marshalls

3-Tier Metal Storage Stand – $49.99

Desk Lamp with USB port – $29.99

Makeup Case – $12.99

Food Jar – $12.99

Chilly Tumbler – $9.99

Day Planner – $7.99

Makeup Mirror – $12.99

With fabulous fashions for the classroom, high-quality backpacks, and essentials to keep everyone organized, Marshalls and T.J.Maxx make it easy to go back to school in style.

Marshalls & T.J.Maxx are the perfect shopping destinations, both in-stores and online, to find everything you need for back-to-school shopping at amazing prices.

Find online and in stores at tjmxaxx.com and marshalls.com

A back-to-school staple

Crayola

Crayola Project Erasable Poster Markers – $9.99

SuperTips Washable Markers – $7.99

Colors of the World Fine Line Markers – $6.99

Crayola 10 ct Class Markers – $2.99

Kick off the school year right with a colorful first day that includes new and exciting products from Crayola!

Get ready for Back-to-School projects with the classic 10 ct Crayola markers or the NEW 6 ct Erasable Poster Markers.

Parents and kids will rejoice the erasability with these vibrant markers.

For fine line detail, try the SuperTips Washable Markers or NEW Colors of the World Fine Line Markers.

Kids can represent themselves and the world around them!

crayola.com

Available at retailers nationwide

An electronic every student needs

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 3 – starting at $399

Surface Go 3 is the most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1..perfect for every student.

High-res touchscreen with adjustable Kickstand. optimized for note-taking, sketching, and touch with Windows 11.

Completely online and at your convenience, Microsoft Store associates are at your side to help take the stress out of shopping. You can ask them anything product-related, and they’ll answer in real-time, seven days a week. It’s the trusted advisor and one-stop-shop for students and parents during this busy time of year.

Available online at the Microsoft Store microsoft.com

A printer that serves the entire family

Epson

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 – $349.99

The Epson EcoTank ET-2850 All-in-One Supertank printer comes with up to two years worth of ink in the box, so the whole family can easily print thousands of colorful documents, assignments and more without spending a lot of money on expensive ink cartridges.

A reliable tool to stay productive and connected from home, the ET-2850 has enough ink to print thousands of pages for the new school year and saves students and families up to 90 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. traditional ink cartridges.

Find online at epson.com/For-Work/Printers/Inkjet/EcoTank-ET-2850-Wireless-Color-All-in-One-Cartridge-Free-Supertank-Printer-with-Scan%2C-Copy-and-Auto-2-sided-Printing/p/C11CJ63202

The perfect back to school hair

amika:

amika Jumbo High Tide Deep Waver – $120

Jumbo High Tide Deep Waver amps up the barrel size of our best-selling High Tide Deep Waver for a looser wave.

Jumbo High Tide Deep Waver’s 1.25” (32mm) barrels are ideal for longer hair types and those wanting looser, natural-looking waves.

How to: Brush through dry hair. Section hair half up, half down, then on 2–4-inch sections, hold tool horizontally, clamp hair, and hold for about 5 seconds.

Move tool down that section of hair, repeating the process until complete

Available online at loveamika.com and at Sephora

