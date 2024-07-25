Mom Hint: Perfect baby shower gifts

Sherri French joined us to share some ideas for perfect baby shower gifts. She talked about the latest baby products and how they are getting more innovative. Here are some of the top picks she mentioned:

Stop Nighttime Leaks

Sposie Booster Pads

Price: Starting at $14.99

These booster pads double the life of a diaper. They are soft and absorbent, designed to fit inside any diaper to turn it into an overnight diaper.

The pads increase the diaper’s absorbing capacity, stop nighttime leaks, and keep your baby’s skin dry and comfortable.

You can find them on Amazon here.

Must-Have Bottle Collection

Hegen

Hegen Basic Starter Kit : $60

: $60 Hegen Essential Starter Kit : $100

: $100 Visit Hegen’s website to shop and use code MOMHINT for $5 off orders over $50 until July 31.

The Perfect Rocking Solution

Rockit Baby Rocker

Price: $69.95

This portable baby rocker attaches to your stroller and keeps rocking your baby even when the stroller stops. It has adjustable speed settings and is USB rechargeable.

It’s available at RockitSleep and Amazon. Use code MOMHINT15 for 15% off at RockitSleep.com.

Get Baby a Good Night’s Sleep

Dream Weighted Sleep Sack

Price: $89

These sleep sacks are weighted and designed for babies 0-36 months. They help babies feel calm, fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer. Made from 100% natural cotton, they mimic a hug.

You can find them at Dreamland Baby. Use code MOMHINT for Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) sitewide until July 31, 2024.

Give Mom Freedom

Elvie’s Pump Double

Price: $412.49

This hands-free, wearable pump allows moms to pump anywhere without wires or noise. It has Smart Rhythms technology for different pumping options to maximize milk output.

Shop online at Elvie.

For more details on these great gift ideas, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.